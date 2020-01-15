Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $59.30 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.74% of Equitrans Midstream worth $59,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 56.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 330,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 112.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,295 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. UBS Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 2,019,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,308. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

