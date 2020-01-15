Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $59.83 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,439 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.72% of Alaska Air Group worth $59,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $271,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

ALK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.59. 782,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,408. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

