Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $67.06 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.36% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $67,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 55.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,463. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.