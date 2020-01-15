Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $86.57 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.30% of AvalonBay Communities worth $86,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,234,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $178.28 and a twelve month high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

