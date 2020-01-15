Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $93.72 Million Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,845 shares during the quarter. Packaging Corp Of America comprises 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.88% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $93,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.24. 739,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,050. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

