Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $46,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,335,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,049,000 after acquiring an additional 371,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 233.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.79.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,747. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $113.25 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

