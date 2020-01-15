Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,543 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.68% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $58,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,614. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

