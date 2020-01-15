Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,468 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.25% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $41,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 287.1% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 12,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

LH traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.23. The company had a trading volume of 785,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,338. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.35. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $131.26 and a 52 week high of $181.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

