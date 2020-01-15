Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,359 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.53% of Evergy worth $78,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

