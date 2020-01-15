Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,899 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.12% of AerCap worth $92,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. 380,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,764. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.