Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $42.39 Million Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,582,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,387,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.38% of The Western Union as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.
NYSE:WU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. 4,881,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,182. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
