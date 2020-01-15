Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $45.26 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 741,532 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,263,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 150,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,209,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

