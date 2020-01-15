Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $45.67 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Lam Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.34. 1,067,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,904. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $136.65 and a one year high of $304.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.79.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

