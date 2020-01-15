Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 10,132 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $46,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.26. The stock had a trading volume of 650,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $254.56 and a 1-year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

