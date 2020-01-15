Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 13,042 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the quarter. EPR Properties accounts for about 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.98% of EPR Properties worth $109,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,980,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 250.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,235,000 after acquiring an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

EPR stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,947. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

