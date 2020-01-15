Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 138,778 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,778 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $42,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,972 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,560,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. 7,077,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.