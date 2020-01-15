Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 2,808 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $43,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.56.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.21. 5,409,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.75. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $249.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

