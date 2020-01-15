Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,860,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.46% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.80.

HII traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $274.10. 237,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,641. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $193.53 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

