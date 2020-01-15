Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.29% of Campbell Soup worth $43,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 2,626,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

