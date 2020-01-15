Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,281 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.61% of Fidelity National Financial worth $75,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,704,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2,824.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 441,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

FNF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 1,312,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

