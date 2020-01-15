Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,077 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $44,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 787,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,506 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,970,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 639,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,552,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

