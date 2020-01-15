Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Keysight Technologies worth $43,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.06. 1,218,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

