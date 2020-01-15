Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,885 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.15% of Colfax worth $49,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Colfax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Colfax by 60.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $332,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 596,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

