Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 100,010 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,010 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $53,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,245,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. 4,408,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,978. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

