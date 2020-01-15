Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 106,932 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 686,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,932 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.51% of Eastman Chemical worth $54,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 267,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.20. 600,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

