Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 185,286 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,286 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 3.26% of Conduent worth $42,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in Conduent by 20.6% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after buying an additional 6,513,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,786,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,983,000 after buying an additional 111,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 45.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,614,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,969,000 after buying an additional 3,929,210 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 17.3% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,235,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,568,000 after buying an additional 773,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Conduent by 49.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 1,062,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,596. Conduent Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

