Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 188,155 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,155 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Destinations accounts for 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.62% of Wyndham Destinations worth $75,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

