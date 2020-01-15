Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 200,551 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,551 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $44,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 215.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 735,109 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $27,654,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 370,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 311,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,453. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

