Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 314,287 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,287 shares during the period. Assurant makes up about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.80% of Assurant worth $63,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Assurant by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 816,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after buying an additional 542,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Assurant by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,779,000 after buying an additional 522,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,136,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Assurant by 3,031.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 388,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after buying an additional 376,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,343,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $130.73. 477,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $134.89. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.45%.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

