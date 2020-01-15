Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,972 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,972 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.30% of Paycom Software worth $46,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $4,104,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $5,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 55.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.09. 392,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,063. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $297.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.32 and a 200 day moving average of $239.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

