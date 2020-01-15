Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 38,154 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,154 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education comprises about 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 5.46% of Adtalem Global Education worth $105,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. 341,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

