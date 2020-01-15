Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 393,278 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,371,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393,278 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.63% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $56,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,641,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,204,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,123,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 216,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 42.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 894,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,281.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,725 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

