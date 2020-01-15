Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,996 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,007. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

