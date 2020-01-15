Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 51,296 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,296 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of ANSYS worth $44,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.28. 426,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,989. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $155.51 and a one year high of $265.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

