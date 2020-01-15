Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,648 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 9,090,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

