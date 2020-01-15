Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,804 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 904.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 55,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.26. 1,983,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

