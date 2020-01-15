Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,208,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,628,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.55% of US Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 116.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,041.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth $80,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 714,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,538. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

