Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,570 ($46.96) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/19/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2019 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,315 ($43.61) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/3/2019 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,100 ($40.78).

11/22/2019 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,276 ($43.09). 2,867,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,167.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,270.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Diageo plc alerts:

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have acquired 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.