Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/8/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/1/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/27/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/9/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/6/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/29/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B'S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY'S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE'S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. "

11/23/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

