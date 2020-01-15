Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IBERIABANK (IBKC)

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/9/2020 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

1/8/2020 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – IBERIABANK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

1/3/2020 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

12/31/2019 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.28. 273,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 85.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after buying an additional 569,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 425,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 27.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at about $14,506,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

