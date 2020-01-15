Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wirecard (WDI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wirecard (ETR: WDI) recently:

1/15/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €136.00 ($158.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €151.00 ($175.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WDI opened at €122.50 ($142.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43. Wirecard AG has a fifty-two week low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a fifty-two week high of €159.80 ($185.81).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

