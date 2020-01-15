Wells Fargo & Co Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $160.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.27.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,955. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

