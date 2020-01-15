Wells Fargo & Co Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $155.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Shares of PPG opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $99.41 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

