Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.