Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $51.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 266,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 582,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

