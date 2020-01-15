Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

