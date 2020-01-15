Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Decreased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after buying an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

WFC opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

