Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

