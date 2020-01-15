Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$8.85 Price Target at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) has been given a C$8.85 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

TSE WDO traded down C$1.33 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.93. 1,996,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.70. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$10.47.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton bought 22,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

