Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

Shares of WDO stock traded down C$1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.93. 1,996,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,711. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton acquired 22,870 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,785.12. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at C$309,960.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

